Monday's headlines

• The popular Art Hill Film Series makes its return to Forest Park this summer, the St. Louis Art Museum announced. Dates are set, but the films themselves haven't been revealed. The theme: sports.

• In celebration of the 50th anniversary of "The Price Is Right," an interactive touring experience is hitting the road, with a stop planned next month in St. Louis.

• And music critic Kevin C. Johnson has updates on concerts coming to the St. Louis area, including Rob Zombie and Mudvayne, Kaskade, Machine Gun Kelly and Willie Nelson.

— Gabe Hartwig, Post-Dispatch deputy features editor