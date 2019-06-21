Description: As your family CFO, Moneta provides financial advisor services to clients with complex financial situations. We build custom, comprehensive wealth management financial plans designed to meet the unique needs of high-net-worth individuals and their families, businesses with retirement plans, institutions, trusts and the emerging affluent. We serve as each client’s advocate, empowering them to navigate life’s path and protect what they cherish.
Moneta, nationally ranked No. 4 among independent financial advisor firms by Barron’s in 2018 for its combination of quality and scale, delivers a level of service and loyalty to its clients that only a completely independent, 100% employee-owned company can offer. InvestmentNews ranked Moneta as the Midwest’s largest independent financial advisor firm in 2018 with more than $20 billion in AUM and 300 employees. Moneta consistently earns praise for the way it invests in and takes care of employees; we were named as a top place to work for six years in a row by publications such as InvestmentNews, the St. Louis Business Journal and St. Louis Post-Dispatch during that time.
Sector: Financial
Headquarters: St. Louis
Year Founded: 1869
Employees: 309
Website: monetagroup.com