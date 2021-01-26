Money off the books

Q: With the Cardinals’ philosophy, why should I think that with money coming off the books next year that they will do something, anything?
A: I'd wait to hear from them. They have about $60 million coming off the payroll, and there is a rich thicket of talent coming on the market after the 2021 season. There is also the possibility of a work stoppage and a bitter squabble over the collective bargaining agreement. So that will be fun. The team has given no indication that it will be active in next winter's market. The Cardinals have geared some contracts to expire before the CBA does -- and to be in a position to do that. That's all. They have not tipped their hand. They have not answered questions about those plans. And it's no wonder why -- there is a lot of time between now and then for things to change.
The media can offer the facts: They have money coming off the books, they have need, and the free-agent market will have fits. It’s up to the Cardinals to eventually, ultimately express a view of how they will approach that and then take action.
To date, they have not.