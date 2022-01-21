 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Monster Jam

  • 0
LANCO at Ballpark Village

Matt Stell performs Jan. 10, 2020, at Ballpark Village

 Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Scooby Doo 20_03.jpg

The Scooby Doo Monster Jam truck

When 7 p.m. Jan. 22 (pit party at 2:30 p.m.), 2 p.m. Jan 23 (pit party at 10:30 a.m.) • Where The Dome at America’s Center, 701 Convention Plaza • How much $15-$75 • More info ticketmaster.com

Ready your earplugs: Monster Jam returns to take fans on a wild ride as monster trucks tear up the dirt to seemingly defy gravity in freestyle, skills challenge and racing competitions. Arrive early for the daily pit parties, where guests can get a closer look at these 12,000-pound trucks and meet their drivers. By Valerie Schremp Hahn

