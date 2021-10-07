 Skip to main content
Toronto Maple Leafs forward Kurtis Gabriel (29) fights Montreal Canadiens forward Michael Pezzetta (55) during the third period of an NHL preseason hockey game, Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021 in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)

2021 record: 24-21-11 (4th, North)

Players to watch: Former Blues winger Mike Hoffman should bolster the power play once he recovers from an offseason leg injury. Former Blues defenseman Joel Edmundson becomes more important while Shea Weber is shelved by injuries. Former Blues goaltender Jake Allen gained importance with Carey Price recovering from knee surgery. GM Marc Bergevin acquired sturdy two-way center Christian Dvorak after Jesperi Kotkaniemi left for Carolina on a free-agent offer sheet. Nick Suzuki should break out as a strong No. 1 center.

Outlook: The Canadiens defied the odds with their run to the Stanley Cup Finals last season. The odds of them getting back to the big stage will be even tougher as the NHL returns to its previous alignment.

