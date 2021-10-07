Montreal Canadiens

Players to watch: Former Blues winger Mike Hoffman should bolster the power play once he recovers from an offseason leg injury. Former Blues defenseman Joel Edmundson becomes more important while Shea Weber is shelved by injuries. Former Blues goaltender Jake Allen gained importance with Carey Price recovering from knee surgery. GM Marc Bergevin acquired sturdy two-way center Christian Dvorak after Jesperi Kotkaniemi left for Carolina on a free-agent offer sheet. Nick Suzuki should break out as a strong No. 1 center.