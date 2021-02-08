Montreal expansion

Q: Will the pandemic temper the enthusiasm MLB has to expand to Montreal?
A: No. Expansion will go where MLB believes there is money to be made and a market that can help grow the wealth of the game. Montreal is well-positioned to be one of the markets in the running, and depending on whom you ask it is a market that is in the lead. When the Cardinals visited there for exhibition games a few years ago, Montreal already had a downtown site picked out.
There is an interest in MLB to expand at some point, and the timing of it will be interesting -- because of the reason you mention. The pandemic. Expansion fees can be a quick infusion of a lot of money for owners, and that would jolt the sport back possibly from the reduced revenue of the 2020 and 2021 seasons. Now, someone will point out that MLB has said it doesn't have immediate plans to expand. No kidding. With expansion comes expansion fees. Expansion fees go to the owner. And what's that on the horizon? Ah, the expiration of the current CBA and the rhetorical storm that's already brewing. Since expansion isn't going to happen for the 2021 season, you can see how MLB wouldn't have immediate plans because it needs to know what the next CBA looks like, and of course the union is going to want to know all about the additional revenue the owners will get from expansion fees and how much of a cut the players can count on.