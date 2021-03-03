Monumental metal

We've been sent good weather, so it's a good time to look ahead to spring and outdoor activities: The Missouri Botanical Garden announced today that "Origami in the Garden," which had been scheduled to visit last year, will debut in April, Valerie Schremp Hahn reports. The traveling exhibition of oversized metal origami creations will be displayed throughout the garden.
Valerie also writes about a nearly $1 million restoration project for two historic pavilions in Tower Grove Park. The Turkish Pavilion and the Old Playground Pavilion are nearly 150 years old and will get needed repairs, plus paint, lighting and seating.
Here are a few other headlines, including reviews for some of this week's new movies and TV shows ...
Gabe Hartwig, Post-Dispatch deputy features editor