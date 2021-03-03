 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Monumental metal
0 comments

Monumental metal

  • 0
Go! Magazine logo

We've been sent good weather, so it's a good time to look ahead to spring and outdoor activities: The Missouri Botanical Garden announced today that "Origami in the Garden," which had been scheduled to visit last year, will debut in April, Valerie Schremp Hahn reports. The traveling exhibition of oversized metal origami creations will be displayed throughout the garden.

Valerie also writes about a nearly $1 million restoration project for two historic pavilions in Tower Grove Park. The Turkish Pavilion and the Old Playground Pavilion are nearly 150 years old and will get needed repairs, plus paint, lighting and seating.

Here are a few other headlines, including reviews for some of this week's new movies and TV shows ...

Gabe Hartwig, Post-Dispatch deputy features editor

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Tom Bass (1859-1934)
Online

Tom Bass (1859-1934)

Updated for the 200th anniversary of Missouri's statehood, book includes people well-known to St. Louisans — Nelly, Tina, Maya, Lou and more.

Frankie Baker (1877-1952)
Online

Frankie Baker (1877-1952)

Updated for the 200th anniversary of Missouri's statehood, book includes people well-known to St. Louisans — Nelly, Tina, Maya, Lou and more.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports