 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Moon Taxi
0 comments

Moon Taxi

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

When 8 p.m. Oct. 31 • Where Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Boulevard • How much $25-$30; proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required • More info ticketmaster.com

Rock band Moon Taxi is on album No. 5 with its latest, “Silver Dream,” which broadens the band’s sounds to explore folk and electronic pop. “A lot of these songs came from bringing up moments from the past and recognizing how those memories, especially the good ones, have a sort of soft shine to them,” the band’s Trevor Terndrup said in a statement. “The title is our way of asking ‘Was it really as beautiful as you remember?’” By Kevin C. Johnson

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News