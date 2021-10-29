Rock band Moon Taxi is on album No. 5 with its latest, “Silver Dream,” which broadens the band’s sounds to explore folk and electronic pop. “A lot of these songs came from bringing up moments from the past and recognizing how those memories, especially the good ones, have a sort of soft shine to them,” the band’s Trevor Terndrup said in a statement. “The title is our way of asking ‘Was it really as beautiful as you remember?’” By Kevin C. Johnson