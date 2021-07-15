Moon, 'The Rizzuto Show'

Radio station 105.7 The Point has presented countless concerts at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, including Pointfest and the Big Summer Show series. Philip "Moon" Sneed has played the venue with Greek Fire, Goldfinger, Story of the Year, Teenage Dirt Bags and El Monstero.

Greek Fire performs at the amphitheater Sept. 19 as part of Pointfest. Sneed figures he's performed at the venue in some capacity 30 to 40 times.

“I might be holding a record,” he says. “It’s been an absolute blessing. It means so much to me and has played such a pivotal role in my life and career. The Pageant and the amphitheater have been homes to me as a professional musician.”

He played the Warped Tour for the first time in 2003 as part of Story of the Year and considers it one of his best memories.

“It was an insanely hot day — the hottest day of the entire festival. All day, all they talked about was how hot it was in St. Louis. I was soaked through my entire outfit. My mom came and watched the band for the first time.”

Another favorite memory was captured in a photograph by Kenny Williamson during a Greek Fire show at Pointfest. Sneed is wearing a white suit and "couch surfing” over the crowd on a big, red couch.

“It's such a beautiful, amazing photo," he says. "It’s back in the dressing room area with the likes of Elton John and Aerosmith — all the greats. The couch was featured in a Greek Fire promo pic, and we brought the couch to the show. It was truly magic.”