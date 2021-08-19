The Moonlight Ramble returns to the streets of St. Louis with a route that shows off some of the city’s oldest and newest attractions. This is the 57th year for the ride, which offers a shorter 7- to 9-mile route and a longer 17- to 19-mile route. This year’s route starts and ends in the Grove, with visits to the Missouri Botanical Garden, Tower Grove Park, Union Station, Soldiers Memorial, the Gateway Arch and the St. Louis City SC stadium. A rest stop for the long route will be at the new City Foundry STL. Find the full route at moonlightramble.com. A festival includes food trucks and a vendor area, and an after-party has snacks, drinks and live music. The bike ride was virtual in 2020 because of the pandemic, with riders pedaling on their own. By Valerie Schremp Hahn