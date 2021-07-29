More concert options

St. Louis Music Park debuts a year later than expected, but it's making up for the delay. The 4,500-seat Maryland Heights venue opens next week with shows by Blackberry Smoke, Jason Mraz and Brothers Osborne. General manager Lance Rosenberg says patrons should show up expecting “the ultimate concert experience — somewhat like a festival.”

Also coming tomorrow in Go! Magazine, critic Ian Froeb reviews Asador del Sur in Maplewood, which brings together grilled meats of Uruguay and seafood of Ecuador.

And ICYMI, some St. Louis restaurants are requiring indoor diners to show proof of vaccination. “We’ve seen a serious increase in infections, in hospitalizations," said Ben Poramba of Bengelina Hospitality Group. "We already have a mask mandate in the city of St. Louis. We don’t want another disruption in our business.”

— Gabe Hartwig, Post-Dispatch deputy features editor