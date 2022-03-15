More jazz acts docking in St. Louis

A premier producer of jazz cruises at sea is collaborating with Jazz St. Louis to present an ongoing series of concerts, starting in May with a really big name: George Benson.

St. Louis-based Jazz Cruises will produce the concerts, and Jazz St. Louis reaps the profits.

“There’s no reason why St. Louis can’t be the jazz capital of the Midwest,” says Michael Lazaroff, executive director of Jazz Cruises. “The city has Jazz St. Louis, a world-class organization, and we’re the largest cruise company that does jazz. Why not?”

— Gabe Hartwig, Post-Dispatch deputy features editor