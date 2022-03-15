 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

More jazz acts docking in St. Louis

Go! Magazine logo

A premier producer of jazz cruises at sea is collaborating with Jazz St. Louis to present an ongoing series of concerts, starting in May with a really big name: George Benson.

St. Louis-based Jazz Cruises will produce the concerts, and Jazz St. Louis reaps the profits. 

“There’s no reason why St. Louis can’t be the jazz capital of the Midwest,” says Michael Lazaroff, executive director of Jazz Cruises. “The city has Jazz St. Louis, a world-class organization, and we’re the largest cruise company that does jazz. Why not?”

— Gabe Hartwig, Post-Dispatch deputy features editor

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Trevor Slusser - U.S. Marine Corps

Trevor Slusser - U.S. Marine Corps

Trevor is a very special young man. Trevor was so anxious to enlist in the Marines Corps that he graduated high school early. He is currently …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News