MORE ON DRINKWITZ-WALTERS DYNAMIC

QUESTION: With Walters as coordinator Mizzou's base defense was not a traditional 4-3, 3-4, etc but something else usually putting in a hybrid linebacker/safety. Is this typical of what the SEC teams deploy nowadays? Did Walters do this out of design or based on the personnel he could use?
I know the media has been limited to Zoom meetings/interviews but did you ever hear anything from Drinkwitz about this? As the team goes forward do you have an idea of what they want to employ in the future? Now that HC has a year of nothing but SEC competition he has to have a better feel for what's effective in the SEC.
MATTER: Drinkwitz is pretty hands-off when it comes to the defense. He spends his time almost exclusively with the offense. Here's what he said about the defense back in the spring, which I think speaks to his overall approach with that side of the ball:
"I like to joke around (with the defense) in pre-practice, but I stay in my lane. I’m aware of what they’re doing. I know what they’re doing. But right now in spring, I’ve got my hands full running the offense.
“We watch the (practice) film all together. We point out effort and technique, but schematically, they worry about what schemes they want to put in. I’m not going to worry about it.”
As for Walters' scheme, this year was still essentially a 4-2-5 base defense, with three down linemen and a defensive end in a two-point stance as a Buck linebacker. But I'm careful not to call it a classic three-man front because that Buck linebacker was a player who came from the D-line group (Trajan Jeffcoat, Tre Williams), not the inside linebacker group. MU played with three safeties: two traditional deep safeties (Bledsoe, Gillespie) and a third hybrid player who was more of an outside linebacker (Manuel). Playing with two inside linebackers and five defensive backs is the standard defense in today's game. There's nothing unique about that. Rarely do you see a team line up with three traditional linebackers on the field.
What made Mizzou's defense unique is how the three down linemen align. The nose tackle (Kobie Whitside, Darius Robinson) generally lines up directly across from the center and the two players flanking him lined up across from the inside eye of the offensive tackle, the 4-I tackles. Those are bigger defensive ends or D-tackles, where Markell Utsey, Akial Byers and Chris Turner played this year. I believe it was Kirby Smart this year who said Missouri was the only defense in the SEC that aligned its down linemen that way.