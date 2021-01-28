Morpho Mardi Gras

When Feb. 1-16 • Where Sophia M. Sachs Butterfly House, 15193 Olive Boulevard, Faust Park, Chesterfield • How much Free with $5-$8 admission, reservations required • More info butterflyhouse.org
Visit the tropical conservatory at the Sophia M. Sachs Butterfly House at Faust Park to celebrate Mardi Gras with thousands of Blue Morpho butterflies from Costa Rica. Make a masquerade mask, inspect the Bugs on Parade and listen to some cool jazz. While you’re at Faust Park, take a ride on the St. Louis Carousel, visit the historic buildings and let the kids loose on the giant playground. By Valerie Schremp Hahn