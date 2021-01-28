 Skip to main content
Morpho Mardi Gras
Morpho Mardi Gras

Blue Morpho release

More than 100 butterflies, mostly Blue Morpho, are released into the conservatory in 2018 at the Butterfly House. 

When Feb. 1-16 • Where Sophia M. Sachs Butterfly House, 15193 Olive Boulevard, Faust Park, Chesterfield • How much Free with $5-$8 admission, reservations required • More info butterflyhouse.org

Visit the tropical conservatory at the Sophia M. Sachs Butterfly House at Faust Park to celebrate Mardi Gras with thousands of Blue Morpho butterflies from Costa Rica. Make a masquerade mask, inspect the Bugs on Parade and listen to some cool jazz. While you’re at Faust Park, take a ride on the St. Louis Carousel, visit the historic buildings and let the kids loose on the giant playground. By Valerie Schremp Hahn

