Mo's STL future
Mo's STL future

Q: It seems that most of the Cardinals’ financial woes are directly linked to John Mozeliak and the bad signings he has made. You know the names already. Is there any chance his job could be in jeopardy?

A: Mo's job is not in jeopardy any more than a job at his level ordinarily would be in. You could check the standings for the past 12 years or so and the attendance for 11 of those 12 years to gauge Bill DeWitt's confidence in him. Somebody must like the product.

