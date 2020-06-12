Most activist bookstore
Most activist bookstore

Left Bank Books cancels 'American Dirt' visit

Left Bank Books in the Central West End

Left Bank Books

Where 399 North Euclid Avenue • More info 314-367-6731; left-bank.com

Left Bank Books has been a community mainstay for over 50 years, along with promoting causes such as LGBTQ rights, civil liberties and counterculture reading. After Michael Brown was killed in 2014, the independent store started a #FergusonReads program and continued to supply Black Lives Matter signs through the latest protests over police killings. Early this year, some longtime fans thought Left Bank (which once cited free speech as a reason to host a signing by Hustler publisher Larry Flynt) made a mistake by canceling a book talk by author Jeanine Cummins, who was under criticism for being too “white” to write “American Dirt,” a novel with a Mexican protagonist. JH

