Most-anticipated grand opening that will just have to wait

St. Louis Music Park
Where 750 Casino Center Drive, Maryland Heights • More info saintlouismusicpark.com
The new boutique amphitheater at Centene Community Ice Center in Maryland Heights was announced in January, with a May 25 opening headlined by Kesha and Big Freedia. Concert dates at the venue began filling up quickly, but now most have been canceled or postponed due to the pandemic. The idea of this being one of St. Louis’ best summers for concerts has long vanished, but we’re keeping our fingers crossed, hoping St. Louis Music Park will get to debut in some form before the season is over. KCJ
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!