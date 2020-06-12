Most anticipated rescheduled show
0 comments

Most anticipated rescheduled show

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month
Emirates F1 GP Opening Concert

The Weeknd performs in 2018 in Abu Dhabi.

The Weeknd

When 7 p.m. Aug. 24, 2021 • Where Enterprise Center, 1401 Clark Avenue • More info ticketmaster.com

For the first time in his career, the Weeknd had booked a show in St. Louis, Aug. 25 at Enterprise Center, as part of his “The After Hours Tour.” But like most things we love this summer, the tour is postponed, to next summer. That seems like an eternity from now, but at least the show is still scheduled to happen, and it looks to be worth the wait. The tour is said to showcase state-of-the-art production, one of the most innovative stage designs to date, and the most LED lighting and video for an arena show. The Weeknd’s latest album is “After Hours.” KCJ

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports