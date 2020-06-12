Most anticipated rescheduled show

The Weeknd
When 7 p.m. Aug. 24, 2021 • Where Enterprise Center, 1401 Clark Avenue • More info ticketmaster.com
For the first time in his career, the Weeknd had booked a show in St. Louis, Aug. 25 at Enterprise Center, as part of his “The After Hours Tour.” But like most things we love this summer, the tour is postponed, to next summer. That seems like an eternity from now, but at least the show is still scheduled to happen, and it looks to be worth the wait. The tour is said to showcase state-of-the-art production, one of the most innovative stage designs to date, and the most LED lighting and video for an arena show. The Weeknd’s latest album is “After Hours.” KCJ
