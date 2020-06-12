Most anticipated restaurant comeback

Dixon’s BBQ
Where 2549 Woodson Road, Overland • More info facebook.com/dixonbbq
Joe Dixon operated Dixon’s Smoke Co. in midtown from late 2015 to mid-2018, serving up excellent barbecue — especially the brisket (especially the burnt ends) — prepared in an all-wood smoker with cherry wood and oak. Dixon decided to close the restaurant after the death of his mother, Charlene Runnels, who had once owned her own barbecue restaurant and had started him in cooking. Now, Dixon feels ready to get back to cooking. He has signed a lease and plans to open Dixon’s BBQ this summer in Overland. Get the brisket or the signature chicken tips — and definitely get the corn on the cob with barbecue aioli as a side. IF
