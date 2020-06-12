Most cheerful face masks

Daily Disco
Where 2103 Marconi Avenue • More info 314-802-7575; dailydisco.com
After the CDC recommended face coverings to be worn in public settings, medical masks became an unexpected essential. So why not make them stylish and fun? Early on, Daily Disco, a chainstitch embroidery boutique on the Hill, contributed to the limited supply by donating a mask to an essential worker for each mask sold. But the shop’s cheerful, vibrant patterns set its masks apart. And if you want to be recognized behind your mask, Daily Disco can embroider your name using its distinctive stitching. ED
