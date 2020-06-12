Most difficult restaurant decision to make at a single shopping plaza right now

O! Wing Plus or Sides of Seoul
Where O! Wing Plus, 10094 Page Avenue, Overland • More info 314-395-0180; owingplus.com
Where Sides of Seoul, 10084 Page Avenue, Overland • More info 314-942-8940; facebook.com/sidesofseoulfoods
For a decade now, the Song family has made a small shopping plaza along Page Avenue in Overland a destination for wing aficionados. At O! Wing Plus, the wings are always crisp and juicy, and the heat of each sauce never overwhelms the flavor, from the ferocious Beast Mode to the citrus-kissed Thai Chili Lime to the just-sweet-enough O’s Original. In late 2018, the Lee family took over a relatively new storefront in the same shopping plaza called Sides of Seoul and converted it into a fast-casual restaurant. Its selection of kimbap, rice bowls, soups, stews and other Korean fare is just as compelling as the wings at O! Wing Plus. I know, I know: Visit one for lunch, the other dinner; one today, the other tomorrow. But I’ve been cooped up in my house for three months and counting. I want everything great now. IF
