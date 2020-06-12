Most disarming live cam

Malcolm W. Martin Memorial Park
More info theparkwithaview.com
As we’ve longed to look beyond our front doors these last few months, perhaps you’ve given live cameras a revisit. The Gateway Arch unveiled a live camera from its 630-foot-high observation deck, and the St. Louis Zoo rotates its webcams to different parts of the park every day. But the live camera at Malcolm W. Martin Memorial Park in East St. Louis usually makes us do a double take. First: Who is that man sitting there looking at the view of the Big Muddy and the Arch? Why is he not moving? Should someone check on him? Turns out he’s a statue of Martin, a civic booster who wanted to expand the Gateway Arch National Park to Illinois. Second: If you happened to watch the camera the night of Nov. 11, maybe you saw a GIANT FIREBALL STREAKING ACROSS THE SKY. The camera was just one of several around the area that captured the meteor’s travels. Martin, of course, calmly took in the sight. VSH
