Most eclectic offerings by a local theater company

Stray Dog Theatre
More info straydogtheatre.org
Among the virtues of this company is the sheer variety of its productions, from the old-school effervescence of “Guys and Dolls” to the timeless seriousness of “The Crucible.” If not for the pandemic, this summer Stray Dog would have presented “Lobby Hero,” an acclaimed comedy-drama by “Manchester by the Sea” screenwriter Kenneth Lonergan. The company, which has been forced to postpone performances until 2021, attracts a loyal following for whatever it chooses to take on, and deservedly so. CW
