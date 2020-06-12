Most eclectic offerings by a local theater company
Most eclectic offerings by a local theater company

Three Tall Women

From left: Angela Bubash, Jan Meyer and Donna M. Parrone in Stray Dog Theatre's production of "Three Tall Women"

Stray Dog Theatre

More info straydogtheatre.org

Among the virtues of this company is the sheer variety of its productions, from the old-school effervescence of “Guys and Dolls” to the timeless seriousness of “The Crucible.” If not for the pandemic, this summer Stray Dog would have presented “Lobby Hero,” an acclaimed comedy-drama by “Manchester by the Sea” screenwriter Kenneth Lonergan. The company, which has been forced to postpone performances until 2021, attracts a loyal following for whatever it chooses to take on, and deservedly so. CW

