Most inspiring COVID-19 recovery by a health care worker

Dr. Nadeem Qureshi
Dr. Nadeem Qureshi, an emergency pediatric physician at Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital, spent several weeks in isolation fighting for his life while critically ill with COVID-19. He spent 28 days in the ICU; 18 days of intubation; and 10 days on an extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machine after his lungs, kidneys and immune system failed. His health situation was so dire that doctors weren’t sure whether he would recover. But Qureshi rallied and pulled through, and his friends and colleagues surprised him with a parade in front of his family’s home. AS
