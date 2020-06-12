Most magical ice cream thrill

Campfire S’Mores at Ices Plain and Fancy
Where 2256 South 39th Street • More info 314-601-3604; icesplainandfancy.com
You can’t just take a photo of this nitro ice cream treat to show off on social media — you gotta take a video. This seasonal item offered at the ice cream parlor in the Shaw neighborhood comes with a lid, and when you remove it — pow! You’re suddenly in the woods, huddling before a campfire. A whiff of smoke from toasted-marshmallow ice cream hits your nose and eyes, inviting you to dig into the frozen version of this melty treat. We’re not sure how the nitro gods and goddesses at the parlor do it, but we hope they use the same magic that surrounds a real campfire. VSH
