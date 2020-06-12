Most-needed new concert venue

The Sovereign
There’s no telling when the Sovereign might open its doors. Originally scheduled for early 2021, that could change as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. But when the new concert venue at 3300 Washington Boulevard does open, it’ll give the Grand Center arts and entertainment district some of that down-and-dirty vibe it has been missing. With the Sovereign, Steve Smith, CEO of the Lawrence Group, and Tim Weber, managing partner at the Old Rock House, are going for an old-fashioned rock club feel — not unlike Mississippi Nights, where Weber was a general manager. General admission capacity is 1,200, placing the club somewhere between the Old Rock House and the Pageant. The Sovereign will operate as an independent music venue. KCJ
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!