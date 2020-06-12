Most popular quarantined St. Louis personality

Corey Black
More info instagram.com/iamcoreyblack
Spoken-word artist Corey Black started the quarantine livestreaming with his “Quarantine Lounge” event, sort of a spinoff of his monthly “Poetic Justice” open-mic event. Since then, Black has embraced TikTok, posting random, off-the-cuff clips about anything and often nothing but that have nonetheless taken him viral. One clip, in which Black lip-syncs to a Whitney Houston song in his kitchen while his brother’s jaw drops, has been viewed 7.5 million times and was shared by BET. If it’s a new day, you can bet Black will have at least a couple of new TikToks ready for consumption. KCJ
