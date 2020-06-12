Most ‘St. Louis’ reminder about social distancing
0 comments

Most ‘St. Louis’ reminder about social distancing

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month
Social distancing St. Louis

Stephen Painter crosses Market Street downtown on March 31, 2020. St. Louis has placed message boards around downtown and in parks to remind people to maintain social distance during the coronavirus pandemic. 

‘Six feet apart folks’

Those big, lighted traffic signs that appear around town to warn drivers of street closings, detours and roadwork have been deployed during the pandemic to provide friendly, Midwestern reminders about social distancing: “Six feet apart folks.” Given the digital billboards’ limited character count, we’ll forgive the missing comma. But it’s hard not to read the gentle reminders in anything but a friendly voice. It makes us wonder whether that same conversational approach would work with other traffic signs. One way, people. No left turns, y’all. GH

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports