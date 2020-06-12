Most ‘St. Louis’ reminder about social distancing

‘Six feet apart folks’
Those big, lighted traffic signs that appear around town to warn drivers of street closings, detours and roadwork have been deployed during the pandemic to provide friendly, Midwestern reminders about social distancing: “Six feet apart folks.” Given the digital billboards’ limited character count, we’ll forgive the missing comma. But it’s hard not to read the gentle reminders in anything but a friendly voice. It makes us wonder whether that same conversational approach would work with other traffic signs. One way, people. No left turns, y’all. GH
