Most to prove
Most to prove

Q: Which Blue has the most to prove this season?

Blues Avalanche Hockey

St. Louis Blues center Jordan Kyrou, left, looks to pass the puck as Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar reaches for it during the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

A: Jordan Kyrou and Justin Faulk, at very different points in their careers, have the most to prove. Kyrou needs to show he can play every game, and it looks like he'll get the chance. Faulk didn't play up to his expectations (or his salary) last season and could be left unprotected for Seattle in the expansion draft if he doesn't return to his Carolina level of play. A better defined role should help, though if he's not on the power play and is being used in a shutdown role, his chances for goals will decrease. 

 

