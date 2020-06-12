Most unexpected indoor thrill
Most unexpected indoor thrill

St. Louis Ropes Course at Union Station

Where 201 South 18th Street • More info 314-923-3900; stlouisaquarium.com

Granted, I’ve had limited experience strapped into a rock-climbing or zip-lining harness, but I wasn’t expecting much when I stood in line with my two kids and three nephews during a post-Thanksgiving visit to the new indoor ropes course at Union Station. But we all had a blast, even the 7-year-old, and found obstacles to challenge us, thrill us and even make us feel a little sore the next day. Let’s face it: It’s tough to find an attraction that appeals to different ages and delivers thrills during St. Louis’ extreme weather conditions. A smaller obstacle course is available for little ones. VSH

