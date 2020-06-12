Most Usonian architectural victory
Most Usonian architectural victory

Ted and Bette Pappas

Ted and Bette Pappas in the living room of their Frank Lloyd Wright house off Mason Ridge Road in 1985. 

Sale and ongoing preservation of Frank Lloyd Wright’s Pappas House

Where 865 Masonridge Road, Town and Country • More info flwrevivalinitiative.org

The St. Louis area boasts two buildings designed by famed architect Frank Lloyd Wright: the Kraus home at Ebsworth Park in Kirkwood, and a home designed for Ted and Bette Pappas in Town and Country. In 2018, after Bette Pappas died at age 91, her daughters sought a buyer who wanted to preserve the house. Michael and Carol Miner, who run the Frank Lloyd Wright Revival Initiative, a nonprofit based in Palm City, Florida, bought the house in February for $719,300 and opened it recently for socially distant cocktail reception fundraisers. The house needs structural work, and Miner hopes to turn it into an event venue and museum that even more visitors can enjoy. VSH

