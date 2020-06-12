Most welcome addition to St. Louis arts district
Most welcome addition to St. Louis arts district

High Low literary center opens in St. Louis

The High Low, a literary arts center created by the Kranzberg Arts Foundation, includes a cafe, library, gallery and event space, and offices for literary groups.

Where 3301 Washington Boulevard • More info kranzbergartsfoundation.org/high-low

St. Louis can’t have enough hangouts for the local literati, and High Low, which opened in late 2019, hasn’t taken long to catch on. It’s an interesting place to sip a cappuccino and kick back with a book, or hear a reading by an up-and-coming novelist or poet. And the venue checks yet another box for Grand Center as an arts district offering a wide range of experiences. At a time when some folks can’t seem to tear themselves away from their computer screens, High Low is a refreshing alternative. CW

