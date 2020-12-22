Q: With the Reds reportedly shopping many of their players, what about Mike Moustakas as a trade addition for the Cardinals?
A: I like that he has shown some ability to play second base in addition to third, which the Cardinals could embrace now that they are shifting more. But Moustakas is now the owner of a contract that pays him $14 million in 2021, $16 million in 2022, and $18 million in 2023, which will be his age-34 season. That's a lot of money for a guy on the wrong side of 30 after the Cardinals are already seeing how one such contract, Matt Carpenter's, can go bad in a hurry. The Cardinals have made it clear they want to trim payroll not add it, and they have multiple third-base prospects they feel like are on the cusp of the majors and could be ready by 2022. So, if they do look at third-base as a place to upgrade, I think it would be a shorter-term (and cheaper) answer.