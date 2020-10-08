 Skip to main content
Movie in the Graveyard: ‘The Exorcist’
Movie in the Graveyard: 'The Exorcist'

1974: The Exorcist

Actor Max von Sydow (left, dressed as a priest and making the sign of the cross with his right hand) with Linda Blair (right, in bed) in a scene from the classic film "The Exorcist." (Photo copyright 1973 Warner Bros.)

This outdoor screening of “The Exorcist,” shown next to a foggy “cemetery” in Tower Grove Park, is guaranteed to send shivers down your spine. Each ticket includes a box of “spooky goodies.” Each 10-by-10-foot pod space is separated by a 10-foot aisle. Bring blankets, treats and drinks, and costumes are encouraged.

When 6:30 p.m. Oct. 31 • Where Tower Grove Park, Stone Shelter • How much $25 per person, must be purchased in groups of four • More info theexorcisttgp.eventbrite.com

