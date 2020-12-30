Moving to another Blues topic

Q: Do you like the Blues' addition of forward Mike Hoffman?
A: I do.
It would be impossible to not like the move in terms of what Hoffman should bring, consistent goal scoring for a team that will start the season without Tarasenko, and might not have Tarasenko at full health at all.
That said, it's hard to not be at least a little concerned about Hoffman's recent history of off-ice drama that affected a previous team.
He was traded out of Ottawa in 2018 because of the beef that developed between his then-girlfriend and the wife of Erik Karlsson. I've read every story I can find on the feud, and I still don't know what to believe. But whatever happened, it became a problem for the teammates, and the team.
The last thing the Blues need is drama.
If Hoffman can check the baggage and embrace a great opportunity, things should work out. Clearly, he passed the Doug Armstrong gut test, and that's usually a good test. The last player to do it was Ryan O'Reilly. Remember when he had apparently lost his love for the game? That was the word when he departed Buffalo. Things turned out OK.