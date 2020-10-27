Moving to the Molina deal

Q: Should the Cardinals really offer Yadier Molina a two-year deal? He's 38 now.
A: I don't think a two-year deal is outrageous. Molina was the team's best hitter in the playoffs. His defense and expertise with the pitching staff doesn't need to be mentioned to Cardinals fans. It's just known by now. Betting that a 38-year-old player is going to decline is a popular bet, but Molina has proved those bets wrong often in his career. Adam Wainwright, too. If the Cardinals go two years with Molina, they have to figure out what to do with Andrew Knizner. Sitting him behind Molina for two seasons could tank his value. Might be better to trade him for offensive help.
