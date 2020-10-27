 Skip to main content
Moving to the Molina deal
Moving to the Molina deal

St. Louis Cardinals V San Diego Padres, Game 3 wild-card series

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina (4) enters the field before the start of Game 3 of a wild-card series between the St. Louis Cardinals and San Diego Padres on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at Petco Park in San Diego. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Q: Should the Cardinals really offer Yadier Molina a two-year deal? He's 38 now.

A: I don't think a two-year deal is outrageous. Molina was the team's best hitter in the playoffs. His defense and expertise with the pitching staff doesn't need to be mentioned to Cardinals fans. It's just known by now. Betting that a 38-year-old player is going to decline is a popular bet, but Molina has proved those bets wrong often in his career. Adam Wainwright, too. If the Cardinals go two years with Molina, they have to figure out what to do with Andrew Knizner. Sitting him behind Molina for two seasons could tank his value. Might be better to trade him for offensive help.

