Mozart, Brahms and Nikolaj

When 7:30 p.m. Nov. 5 • Where Powell Symphony Hall, 718 North Grand Boulevard • How much $15-$120; proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required • More info 314-534-1700; slso.org

In the second week of his residency with the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra, Nikolaj Szeps-Znaider makes his SLSO performance debut as a violinist in a chamber concert with SLSO musicians. The program includes Mozart’s Clarinet Quintet, K. 581 and Johannes Brahms’ String Sextet No. 1 in B-flat major. By Daniel Durchholz