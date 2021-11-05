 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mozart, Brahms and Nikolaj
0 comments

Mozart, Brahms and Nikolaj

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

When 7:30 p.m. Nov. 5 • Where Powell Symphony Hall, 718 North Grand Boulevard • How much $15-$120; proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required • More info 314-534-1700; slso.org

In the second week of his residency with the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra, Nikolaj Szeps-Znaider makes his SLSO performance debut as a violinist in a chamber concert with SLSO musicians. The program includes Mozart’s Clarinet Quintet, K. 581 and Johannes Brahms’ String Sextet No. 1 in B-flat major. By Daniel Durchholz

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News