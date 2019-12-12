Not much to say about Rudolph’s mom. She’s a mom. She was a good athlete herself, in her day, although no one took girls’ sports too seriously. Signed her firstborn son up for youth sports good and early. She seemed fine with the thing on the nose, probably having read that recruiters are not high on red noses. There is a lot of misinformation out there, and some parents take this stuff too seriously and realize too late that it’s about having fun. She realized her mistake and went looking for him, almost dying in Bumble’s cave. From that brief scene, we know she became like a mother to Clarise. We never learn about what happened to Clarise’s real mother, but we can only guess from her dad’s crazy overprotection of her that Clarise is all he has left.