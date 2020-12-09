MU defenders

Q: What did you make of Arkansas implying the Tigers were faking injuries throughout the game to slow down the Hogs offense?
A: There was at least one moment where it looked like a Tigers player dropped on the field to buy his defense (or perhaps his lungs) some time during the Razorbacks tempo offense Mizzou was having a terrible time trying to stop.
I don't like the approach, but I also see it in games every weekend
I've been seeing it for years.
When I covered Wyoming, former Mizzou offensive coordinator Dave Christensen went after Air Force coach Troy Calhoun for using the tactic in an Air Force win.
Christensen got fined for firing off at Calhoun.
No one did a thing about Air Force dropping like flies.
It's not something CFB seems very interested in stopping, unfortunately, so teams use the tactic.
Sometimes coaches who complain about it one week are encouraging their players to do it the next.
