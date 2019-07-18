When 5:30 p.m. Friday • Where Chesterfield Amphitheater, 631 Veterans Place Drive, Chesterfield • How much $20-$60 • More info eventbrite.com
This weekend’s Muddfest event is right on time for fans of Puddle of Mudd. The rock band just announced its upcoming September album, “Welcome to Galvania,” the group’s first in a decade. “This album has been a long time coming,” the band’s Wes Scantlin said in a statement. “I’m just so happy to finally get it out there for my fans. I hope the new music inspires my fans to live their lives. I’m just trying to crawl under people’s skin and help them through their life musically.” By Kevin C. Johnson