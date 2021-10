The St. Louis Art Museum will receive a multimillion-dollar gift of artworks from Emily Rauh Pulitzer, the museum announced today. Among the 22 pieces are works by Pablo Picasso, Joan Miró and Andy Warhol. The pieces are “highly important additions” and among the most significant gifts in its 142-year history, the museum said. Our Jane Henderson chatted with Pulitzer about the works and about her family's involvement in the art world.