 Skip to main content
‘Mummies of the World: The Exhibition’
0 comments

‘Mummies of the World: The Exhibition’

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Mummies of the World: The Exhibition

“Mummies of the World: The Exhibition" includes more than 125 real mummies and artifacts. The traveling exhibition is on view at the St. Louis Science Center. 

When Through Oct. 3; hours through Sept. 8 are 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Thursday-Monday (closed Tuesday-Wednesday) • Where St. Louis Science Center, 5050 Oakland Avenue • How much $14.95-$19.95; reservations suggested • More info 314-289-4424; slsc.org

You have a bit more time to take a peek at the 40 mummies who traveled to the St. Louis Science Center as part of “Mummies of the World.” The exhibition had been scheduled to end Sept. 6 but has been extended to Oct. 3. The mummies, which range from a weasel from Egypt to a family from Hungary, span 4,500 years and come from 12 institutions in five countries. By Valerie Schremp Hahn

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News