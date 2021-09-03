You have a bit more time to take a peek at the 40 mummies who traveled to the St. Louis Science Center as part of “Mummies of the World.” The exhibition had been scheduled to end Sept. 6 but has been extended to Oct. 3. The mummies, which range from a weasel from Egypt to a family from Hungary, span 4,500 years and come from 12 institutions in five countries. By Valerie Schremp Hahn