When Noon Dec. 25 • Where youtube.com/themunytv; facebook.com/munytheatre; instagram.com/themuny; twitter.com/themuny • How much Free • More info muny.org/holidaymagic
In the spirit of the season, the Muny presents a free, four-day video series featuring prerecorded performances by artists from St. Louis and across the country. “Muny Holiday Magic” follows the Muny’s popular “Summer Variety Hour Live!” The shows began airing Dec. 21 and culminate with a Christmas Day compilation. “Muny Holiday Magic” will be presented on the Muny’s social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube. By Calvin Wilson