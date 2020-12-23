 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
‘Muny Holiday Magic’
0 comments

‘Muny Holiday Magic’

  • 0
Subscribe for $29/year

When Noon Dec. 25 • Where youtube.com/themunytv; facebook.com/munytheatre; instagram.com/themuny; twitter.com/themunyHow much Free • More info muny.org/holidaymagic

In the spirit of the season, the Muny presents a free, four-day video series featuring prerecorded performances by artists from St. Louis and across the country. “Muny Holiday Magic” follows the Muny’s popular “Summer Variety Hour Live!” The shows began airing Dec. 21 and culminate with a Christmas Day compilation. “Muny Holiday Magic” will be presented on the Muny’s social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube. By Calvin Wilson

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

A Fine Swine BBQ
Online

A Fine Swine BBQ

The New Baden barbecue restaurant A Fine Swine BBQ and its Mount Vernon spinoff closed in November, ending a four-year run. Owner and pitmaste…

Online

4. Vladi’s shoulder

In a normal year, losing one of the NHL's elite scorers twice due to shoulder problems would be the top story. But 2020 was no normal year.

Homicides soar
Online

Homicides soar

The year 2020 was barely 20 minutes old when St. Louis police found two men shot to death in a car near Benton Park. “It was every caliber goi…

Airport lease stalls
Online

Airport lease stalls

The up-and-down flight path for leasing St. Louis Lambert International Airport to a private operator is grounded again, perhaps for good. Wil…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports