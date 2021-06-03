Muny will open at full capacity

The Muny will welcome theatergoers back in a big way this summer. Last month, the Forest Park institution said capacity would be reduced to 60% for this season's shows. Today, the venue announced that it will open all 11,000 seats, including the nearly 1,500 free seats at each performance.
Tickets go on sale tomorrow for an immersive exhibition of works by Vincent Van Gogh. At "Beyond Van Gogh," visitors will step into the artist's works, thanks to advanced projection technology.
And restaurant reviews are back! This week in Go! Magazine, critic Ian Froeb visits Jack Nolen's in Soulard, where owner Jim Grindstaff embraces the smashed-patty craze.
Gabe Hartwig, Post-Dispatch deputy features editor