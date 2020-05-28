Mural, mural on the wall

Time is running out: Make your Go! List picks now Pick your favorite people, places and things in Go! List, our eighth annual celebration of St. Louis culture. Voting ends Friday at midnight.

The reality of being stuck at home for weeks with only a 7-pound cat makes me want to draw on my own walls. I hope that confession doesn't inspire any impressionable youngsters out there.

Perhaps, though, families can resist similar urges by heading outside for a curbside tour of some of St. Louis’ best murals visible from the car window. Wash off a couple weeks' worth of windshield bird droppings, and build a St. Louis-centric playlist to add background music to your drive.

It’s a field trip kids of all ages can enjoy. Many of these murals are in familiar city areas, but you might also discover some hidden neighborhoods and even some surprise murals along the way.

If you're afraid the colorful artwork is too inspiring for the young ones, be sure to lock away the markers and just supply washable outdoor chalk when you return home.