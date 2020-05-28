Murals on Broadway No. 1

The first of eight murals painted along this stretch of South Broadway looks like something out of “Animal Crossing: New Horizons.” I mean, there’s the World’s Fair Pavilion (which kind of looks like Town Hall), the Old Courthouse (Blather’s Museum) and a marble statue that probably cost, like, a million “bells.” Teach the children that hard work, ingenuity and federal-style architecture can exist beyond their little screens.
Where • 7405 South Broadway (Carondelet)
Artist • Vesna Delevska
