Murals on Broadway No. 1

Murals around the city of St. Louis

A mural at 7405 South Broadway in the Carondelet neighborhood 

The first of eight murals painted along this stretch of South Broadway looks like something out of “Animal Crossing: New Horizons.” I mean, there’s the World’s Fair Pavilion (which kind of looks like Town Hall), the Old Courthouse (Blather’s Museum) and a marble statue that probably cost, like, a million “bells.” Teach the children that hard work, ingenuity and federal-style architecture can exist beyond their little screens.

Where • 7405 South Broadway (Carondelet)

Artist • Vesna Delevska

