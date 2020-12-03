 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
MU's Oregon win
0 comments

MU's Oregon win

  • 0
Subscribe for $5 for 5 months

TAKEAWAYS FROM MU WIN OVER OREGON

Missouri builds big lead, holds off No. 21 Oregon in Omaha

Missouri's Mark Smith (13) looks to pass around Oregon's s Eugene Omoruyi on  Wednesday.. (Chris Machian/Omaha World-Herald via AP)

QUESTION: Wow, did the men’s basketball Tigers look good last night? Who/What do you think is most responsible?

MATTER: Mark Smith was great early. Jeremiah Tilmon made impact plays all night, especially on the offensive end early. Anyone else notice he's ripping rebounds down with more authority and force than years past? Xavier Pinson and Javon Pickett were terrific in the second half. Pinson set the tone when he took a charge then drilled a deep 3. Mizzou wasn't going to let Oregon back in the game - at that point - and Pinson stepped up when the Smiths were in foul trouble. Great team win. Very encouraging for this season, especially considering Dru Smith, maybe this team’s most valuable player, had an off night.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports