MU's Oregon win

TAKEAWAYS FROM MU WIN OVER OREGON
QUESTION: Wow, did the men’s basketball Tigers look good last night? Who/What do you think is most responsible?
MATTER: Mark Smith was great early. Jeremiah Tilmon made impact plays all night, especially on the offensive end early. Anyone else notice he's ripping rebounds down with more authority and force than years past? Xavier Pinson and Javon Pickett were terrific in the second half. Pinson set the tone when he took a charge then drilled a deep 3. Mizzou wasn't going to let Oregon back in the game - at that point - and Pinson stepped up when the Smiths were in foul trouble. Great team win. Very encouraging for this season, especially considering Dru Smith, maybe this team’s most valuable player, had an off night.
