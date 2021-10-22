Music, art, food and more

Still looking for things to do this weekend? Check our Best Bets to learn about Art on the Square in downtown Belleville, a chicken wing cookoff at Creole With a Splash of Soul, the Reverend Horton Heat at Delmar Hall, a huge marching band competition at the Dome and more.

A new film about Kurt Warner will hit theaters Christmas Day, but St. Louisans will get a peek as part of the St. Louis International Film Festival. Warner and his wife, Brenda, will participate in a Q&A after the Nov. 8 screening of "American Underdog," the centerpiece of the festival. Daniel Neman has details on the event.

And Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre closed its season last night with a concert by country star Dierks Bentley. In her review, Amanda St. Amand says Bentley poured his heart and soul into the show, which included plenty of hits, of course.

— Gabe Hartwig, Post-Dispatch deputy features editor