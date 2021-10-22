 Skip to main content
Music, art, food and more

Still looking for things to do this weekend? Check our Best Bets to learn about Art on the Square in downtown Belleville, a chicken wing cookoff at Creole With a Splash of Soul, the Reverend Horton Heat at Delmar Hall, a huge marching band competition at the Dome and more. 

A new film about Kurt Warner will hit theaters Christmas Day, but St. Louisans will get a peek as part of the St. Louis International Film Festival. Warner and his wife, Brenda, will participate in a Q&A after the Nov. 8 screening of "American Underdog," the centerpiece of the festival. Daniel Neman has details on the event. 

And Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre closed its season last night with a concert by country star Dierks Bentley. In her review, Amanda St. Amand says Bentley poured his heart and soul into the show, which included plenty of hits, of course. 

— Gabe Hartwig, Post-Dispatch deputy features editor

