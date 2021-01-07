When Sept. 10-12 • Where Throughout Grand Center • How much To be announced • More info saintlouismusicweek.org
Originally planned for September 2020, Music at the Intersection has been rescheduled for Sept. 10-12. The three-day event will take place on indoor and outdoor stages throughout the Grand Center arts district and will feature multiple music genres performed by national, regional and local artists. Performers and venues will be announced soon. The event is presented by the Kranzberg Arts Foundation and the Steward Family Foundation. KCJ