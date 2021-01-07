 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Music at the Intersection
0 comments

Music at the Intersection

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month

When Sept. 10-12 • Where Throughout Grand Center • How much To be announced • More info saintlouismusicweek.org

Originally planned for September 2020, Music at the Intersection has been rescheduled for Sept. 10-12. The three-day event will take place on indoor and outdoor stages throughout the Grand Center arts district and will feature multiple music genres performed by national, regional and local artists. Performers and venues will be announced soon. The event is presented by the Kranzberg Arts Foundation and the Steward Family Foundation. KCJ

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports