A new three-day music festival is coming this fall to Grand Center, and the official schedule is out. Music at the Intersection, which runs Sept. 10-12, will feature more than 60 acts performing at venues including the Fox Theatre, the Big Top, the Sheldon, the Grandel, Jazz St. Louis and the Dark Room. Music critic Kevin C. Johnson has the details.
— Gabe Hartwig, Post-Dispatch deputy features editor